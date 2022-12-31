FEUERSCHWANZ Reelase Official Lyric Video For Cover Of EUROPE Classic "The Final Countdown"

Following the success of their previous #1 charting album, Memento Mori, and countless festivals and shows in 2022, Feuerschwanz thanks their fans with the release of their cover album, Todsünden, via Napalm Records. Giving 16 sinful tracks an impressive makeover, the band paints them in their own characteristic sound of heroic bagpipes, powerful harmonies and melodic violin interludes.

As the year winds down to an end, the hottest German band in folk rock, Feuerschwanz gives fans one last cover song to wrap up the year. One only needs to hear seconds of the intro to recognize Europe’s most famous song, "The Final Countdown". As a rock hit dressed in Feuerschwanz’s characteristic folk rock adaptation, the song will always be a sing-along track. The band replaces its well-known guitars with epic bagpipes and makes it shine in a new light with melodic violin interludes and uncompromising guitar riffs.

Genre exploration and loads of fun aside, amidst it all, Feuerschwanz clearly showcase their musical skills and development, convincing with ultra-elaborate sound. In particular, vocalists Hauptmann and Hodi flex their deft skillset, from skyscraper 80s-style falsettos to deep growling and even rapping (as evident on their cover of Deichkind’s “Limit”). So jump on board this thrilling musical ride and witness Feuerschwanz conquering a kaleidoscope of musical styles with ease!

Proving their versatility with every single song on this album, Feuerschwanz overcome linguistic, musical and genre-specific limitations and unite the tavern in a sonic feast. Effortlessly combining different genres, the medieval folk rock geniuses reinterpret everything from pop to punk rock to metal hits without ever losing their own characteristic sound. From beloved evergreens like “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” to chart toppers like their latest release “Blinding Lights”, everyone will find their favorite. With humble support from icons like Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum), Saltatio Mortis, and Angus McSix, Todsünden is a musical spectacle beyond compare.

This exciting ride starts off with a cover of Swedish pop legends ABBA. Feuerschwanz give their world famous song “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” a folk rock vibe with a gloomy but still uplifting atmosphere bursting into heavy riffing and drumming. Another pop-tinged rock song of legend is covered with Europe‘s “The Final Countdown”, but the album also features current highlights like “Blinding Lights“, Ed Sheeran’s “I See Fire” and “Ding” by Seed featuring Ad Infinitum’s Melissa Bonny. Punk rock tracks like “The Bad Touch” by the glorious Bloodhound Gang or tracks by German bands like “Hier kommt Alex” by Die Toten Hosen or “Der Graf” by Die Ärzte – a track that Feuerschwanz honor with their very own trademark by telling ancient tales in their own fabulous way. Similar treatment is given to “Engel” by German legends Rammstein, as Feuerschwanz pick up the story and dress it in their own folkloristic gloomy sound, while in its new version, former European summer hit “Dragoesta Din Tei” throws the listener directly into a wild Viking party, releasing medieval power that will have them out of their seat in no time. In honor of the metal scene, Feuerschwanz present their very own version of Amon Amarth’s “Twilight of the Thunder God” but give it a new spin by turning it into a medieval hymn with 80s rock vibes. Other famous tracks include covers of Ghost’s “Square Hammer”, a turn at Powerwolf‘s “Amen and Attack” pumped with chanting violins, Sabaton’s “Gott Mit Uns”, and the all-time classic “Warriors of the World” by the one and only Manowar, which they present together with honorable guests Angus McSix, Saltatio Mortis and Melissa Bonny.

Todsünden is available in the following formats:

- Metallic Deluxe Box incl Amulet (metal with bottle opener function, diameter: 8 cm), 8 coasters, calendar

- 1-CD Jewel Case incl 20pages booklet

- Music Cassette White

- Digital Album

The new tracks “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” and “The Final Countdown” will be available in the following formats:

- 2-Track Maxi CD Slim Case

- 7" Picture Single

- Digital Album

Todsünden tracklisting:

"Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" (ABBA Cover)

"Twilight of the Thunder God" (Amon Amarth Cover)

"The Bad Touch" (Bloodhound Gang Cover)

"Limit" (Deichkind Cover)

"Der Graf" (Die Ärzte Cover)

"Hier kommt Alex" (Die Toten Hosen Cover)

"I See Fire" (Ed Sheeran Cover)

"Square Hammer" (Ghost Cover)

"Warriors of the World United" (Manowar Cover)

"Dragostea Din Tei" (O-Zone Cover)

"Amen & Attack" (Powerwolf Cover)

"Engel" (Rammstein Cover)

"Gott Mit Uns" (Sabaton Cover)

"Ding" (Seeed Cover)

"Blinding Lights" (The Weeknd Cover)

"The Final Countdown" (Europe Cover)

"Blinding Lights" video:

Feuerschwanz are:

Johanna – violin, hurdy-gurdy

Hauptmann – vocals, guitar

Hodi – flutes, bagpipes, guitars, vocals

Hans – guitar

Jarne – bass

Rollo – drums

Musch Musch – dance & performance

Myu – dance & performance

(Photo - disanticaricaturas)