Filmmaker PENELOPE SPHEERIS On Ozzfest Doc "We Sold Our Souls For Rock ‘N Roll" Feat. OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH, SLAYER - "It's A Great Film And SHARON Says She's Going To Release It"; Video

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to Hollywood filmmaker, Penelope Spheeris, about her documentaries (The Decline Of Western Civilization, Parts 1-3) and her feature films (Wayne's World, etc.) as well as her never before released upcoming documentary, We Sold Our Souls For Rock 'N Roll, on OzzFest 1999.

When asked about the upcoming never released 20 year old documentary, Spheeris reveals: "I did go to the Motion Picture Academy Museum because they screened We Sold Our Souls For Rock ‘N Roll recently, which is a movie that I did with Sharon and Ozzy (Osbourne) 20 years ago and it was never released. It has Black Sabbath, original Black Sabbath, Slipknot, Rob Zombie, System Of A Down, it's got Godsmack, Fear Factory, 10 bands in it... with Buckethead playing guitar in a cemetery. It's a great film and Sharon (Osbourne) says she's going to release it now after 20 years. I went on a tour bus and went to like 30 cities and filmed all the 10 bands. So it's really, in my opinion, my best documentary, no, Decline Part 3 is. But anyways, my second best documentary is We Sold Our Souls For Rock ‘N Roll, and Sharon says she's going to release it soon. It's like you are going on tour at the Ozzfest and you're seeing all these bands and I respect the bands. Slayer is in the movie. Whatever city we went to, for example San Francisco, we were there and I went, 'oh where can I film Slayer? ah uh Alcatraz (prison)... okay. Slipknot we're in D.C. where I can film Slipknot? At the National Monument'. So you see Slipknot walking around at the National monument in front of Abraham Lincoln. I put them (bands) in different locations and I went backstage with all the bands and Ozzy. A lot of Ozzy... did a lot of stuff with Ozzy backstage. I worked three years on that movie and it never got released. I used to wake up in the morning, lay in bed and cry for a half an hour before I got out of bed because I never got the movie released. And now I mean it's a historical document at the 1999 Ozzfest. I am gonna get in touch with her (Sharon Osbourne) next week though and do whatever I can to help her get the movie out."