Find Out Where SCORPIONS, VAN HALEN, THE CARS And RUSH Land On PROFESSOR OF ROCK's 1984 Countdown; Video

"Coming up, we’re headed back to 1984 for our latest episode of the Hit Song Redux. Except this time there’s a twist. See what I mean next. I gotta say, I’m excited to get into this one because I believe 1984 was the greatest year in music history. But get this… only 5 records reached #1 that entire year - that’s how competitive it was. It was insane. Records by MJ, Prince, Springsteen, Huey Lewis, as well Footloose were the only ones to achieve chart supremacy. So which ones made it onto today’s countdown? And who else got close? As always, we are going to re-rank these Top 10 contenders based on the impact they’ve had on the world since. Which one will be #1 40 years later? Well, there’s some real rock legends in this one… Will it be the Mighty Rush… Van Halen, or a one-hit wonder? Get ready for an epic Top 10 Countdown, next on the Professor Of Rock."