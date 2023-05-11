Finland's ENDLESS CHAIN Release New Single "Blind Kings" Featuring KREATOR Guitarist SAMI YLI-SIRNIÖ; Lyric Video Streaming

Finnish melancholic melodic death metal band, Endless Chain, have released the anthem, "Blind Kings", featuring Sami-Yli Sirniö (Kreator), Samuli Mikkonen (Korpiklaani) and Ville Hovi (Blackstar Halo) via Inverse Records. The song, whose style echoes early Gothenburg metal, was mastered by Svante Forbäck at Chartmakers Studio (Rammstein, Volbeat, Apocalyptica)

Band leader Timo Mölsä comments on the song:

"The song tells the story about understanding one's own mistakes, despair ahead. And after understanding about compensating them and saving things to the extent that they can be saved anymore."

Listen to the song via digital platforms found here.

Endless Chain:

Ville Hovi - vocals

Timo Mölsä - guitar

Aleksanteri Kuosa - guitar, bass, keyboards

Samuli Mikkonen - drums

Guitar solos by Sami Yli-Sirniö