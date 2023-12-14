Finland’s AWAKE AGAIN Releases New Single “Saturday Night (I Am Alive)”

Turku-based Awake Again, purveyor of modern alternative metal, unleashes the wildest party anthem of the holiday season. "Saturday Night (I Am Alive)" is the ultimate party metal explosion, captivating listeners from the first note with its tight riffs and pulsating dance beats. Stream the single here.

"The song had a good EDM pulse from the beginning, so we decided to take that feeling to the extreme," says bassist Ville "Ukkometso" Loukola.

"I have a habit of demoing song ideas and melodies by recording words that come to my mind at the moment. That's how I worked with this song as well. However, this time, the phrase 'Saturday Night' that ended up in the demo lyrics resonated so strongly with the rest of the band that it sparked the idea for the song's theme.

We've talked among ourselves and in interviews that we'll never do a 'party song' or anything like that, so the lyrics of the song became an 'anti-party' theme, where we also indirectly comment on our own stance," comments the band's vocalist Matti Österman.

The new song has already been performed at the band's gigs throughout the past fall and has received a highly positive response from the audience. The song was composed, written, recorded, and produced by the band, with significant input from guitarist Kasper Hellström, who left the band last year after live performances. The final touches were handled by Rami Nykänen, a prominent figure in the Finnish metal scene (e.g., One Morning Left, Block Of Flats), who mixed and mastered the track.

The band's debut album, No Matter How The World Turns, was released in 2022 and received excellent reviews from domestic music media. Overall, the band's music has been streamed over six million times. In spring 2024, the band is set to release a new EP, featuring the already released singles "Enemy" and "Even The Dead Fish Can Swim Upstream."

The band has performed extensively, including notable appearances at Ruisrock and Wacken Open Air festival in Germany as part of the international Wacken Metal Battle band competition final. Known for their overwhelmingly energetic live performances, Awake Again creates experiences full of speed and excitement, never lacking in intensity or risky moments.

Awake Again is:

Matti Österman – Vocals

Petteri Horn – Drums

Maron Lahdenperä – Guitar

Ville Loukola – Bass