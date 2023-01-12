Finnish Doom Metal Band GOD DISEASE Release "Ashes" Video

Nearly four years following the release of their promising debut album. Drifting Towards Inevitable Death, Helsinki-based doom-metal trio God Disease return with a second album set for release on March 10th via Gruesome Records.

Titled Apocalyptic Doom, this new album was mixed by Olli Nokkala at Studio Kolotila, and mastered by Henri Sorvali at Trollhorn Music. It sees God Disease fully embracing a haunting and poignant doom-metal in detriment of the death-metal approach explored on previous efforts.

The Finnish trio has revealed a music video for leading single "Ashes", which can be seen below. Apocalyptic Doom artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"Ashes"

"Built By Dead Hands"

"Remembrance"

"Leper By The Grace Of God"

"Futile Effort To Breathe"

"Serenity Abandoned"