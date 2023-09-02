Finnish Melodic Doom Metallers KAUNIS KUOLEMATON To Unleash New Album In October; "Peilikuva" Single / Video Streaming

Finnish heavyweights Kaunis Kuolematon have announced the release of the band's brand new album, Mielenvalta, which will be coming out on October 13 via Noble Demon.

With a fearless approach that defies genre boundaries, this band has redefined the very essence of Melodic Doom Metal, seamlessly blending ethereal beauty with unrelenting force. Since their formation in 2012, Kaunis Kuolematon has embarked on a relentless quest to push the limits of their craft, creating a unique and mesmerizing brand of melancholic metal that resonates with fans from all corners of the metal spectrum. Their crushing and recognizable sound has earned them spots sharing stages with renowned acts such as Omnium Gatherum, Wolfheart, Cult of Luna, Vorna, and October Tide. From playing festivals to headlining their own shows across Finland, Kaunis Kuolematon has captivated audiences with their magnetic performances. With three albums, one EP, and several singles under their belt, these Finnish metallers have firmly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the metal scene.

Now, prepare yourself for their upcoming magnum opus, Mielenvalta, set to be unleashed on October 13 via Noble Demon. This highly anticipated release promises to be another intense chapter in Kaunis Kuolematon's storied history.

With their latest album, Syttyköön Toinen Aurinko, featuring lyrics entirely in Finnish, Kaunis Kuolematon has already left an indelible mark on the scene, garnering praise from fans and critics alike. Now, as they prepare to unleash Mielenvalta, the band's evolution reaches new heights, promising an immersive experience that will leave you breathless.

With the track "Peilikuva", the band has unleashed the first single today. The song is released alongside a brand new music video, which you can watch below.

The band comments: "'Peilikuva' (translated: 'Reflection') tells about the challenges that life brings. You don't always know if the decisions are right or wrong and often life can seem very difficult to handle. Still, whatever the choices, whatever life turns out to be, you see yourself in the mirror. Exactly who has built your own life and that is you. With the song's calmness, aggressiveness, melodies and tempo changes, you can travel to your own mental landscapes and see what your life has been like until now. If you notice it's time for a change, make it happen. You are responsible for your own life."

Mielenvalta tracklist:

"Surussa Uinuva"

"Elävältä Haudattu"

"Peilikuva"

"Mielenvalta"

"Nyt Olet Poissa"

"Maan Varjoisan Puolen"

"Aallot"

"Pahatar"

"Hukkunut Sydän"

Mielenvalta will be released on October 13 via Noble Demon and is now available for pre-order at this location.