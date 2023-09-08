FIREWIND And MASTERPLAN Announce Masters Of Fire 2024 European Co-Headlining Tour

Firewind has checked in with the following announcement:

"Together with MFP Concerts, we’re happy to announce that Firewind and power metal legends, Masterplan, are joining forces on their double headline Masters Of Fire Tour in 2024. Don’t miss on one of the best Metal tour packages of the year. Tickets go on sale September 14th."

Tour dates are as follows:

February

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

March

1 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

2 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

3 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L’Empreinte

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Wolf

6 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

7 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

12 - Wien, Austria - Szene

13 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

14 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

15 - Lublin, Poland - Studio im. Budki Suflera

16 - Zabrze, Poland - CK Wiatrak

17 - Leipzig, Hellraiser

Firewind are celebrating the release of their new live album, Still Raging. Available as a 2CD and Blu-Ray edition through AFM Records, the band's epic anniversary release, recorded in 2022 at a frenetically-acclaimed hometown show in Thessaloniki, Greece, is out now and available here.

Band mastermind and guitarist, Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne, Arch Enemy, Dream Evil), comments: "Still Raging Blu-Ray is finally out and we wanted to share one more song with you. 'Ode To Leonidas' is from our 2017 concept album, Immortals, which has quickly become a staple at our live shows. We love playing this one, so crank it up and go check out the new live release!"

For more than twenty years, the iconic band founded by exceptional guitarist Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne, Arch Enemy, Dream Evil) enthralls heavy music fans with their exciting blend of hard rock and power metal. Razor-sharp riffs, big hooks and solos meet the incredible vocal skills of charismatic singer Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, Radiant, Seventh Avenue, amongst others), who joined the band in 2019.

"It's hard to believe that a band like Firewind has been around for 2 decades," Gus G comments. "In 2022 we had only planned a re-issue of our debut album, but with the pandemic slowly winding down, we were fortunate enough to start doing shows in America and Europe again. Come Fall of 2022 we played 2 headline shows in our homeland, Greece to celebrate our 20th anniversary."

Gus continues: "Prior to the Greek shows, my friends from OTSE film crew asked me about filming our hometown gig in Thessaloniki. In a way, the stars aligned, as we returned to the same venue (Principal Club Theater), with the exact same crew that filmed our DVD back in 2008 (Live Premonition anyone?). With this opportunity in front of us, I started thinking about a cool way to put this onto our beloved fans homes as a special thank you for the support you've shown us over the years. Together with AFM Records, we bring you a special Blu-ray + 2CD package. So yeah... Firewind Still Raging, 20 years later and it's all thanks to YOU!

“While we're currently hard at work on some new music, we hope this commemorative live release will keep you good company, till our new metal anthems arrive!"

Tracklisting:

CD1:

“Welcome To The Empire”

“I Am The Anger”

“Head Up High”

“Devour”

“Destination Forever”

“Orbitual Sunrise”

“World On Fire”

Drum Solo

“The Fire & The Fury”

“Ode To Leonidas”

CD2:

“Overdrive”

“Mercenary Man”

“Lady Of 1000 Sorrows”

“Break Away”

“Between Heaven And Hell”

“Rising Fire”

“Maniac”

“Hands Of Time”

“Few Against Many”

“Falling To Pieces”

"Mercenary Man" video:

"Maniac" video:

“Orbitual Sunrise” video: