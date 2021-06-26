FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G Performs "Exosphere" For First Lego League Open International Greece 2021 Livestream

Firewind guitarist Gus G. performed his track "Exosphere" at the First Lego League Open International Greece 2021, which took place from June 24th - 27th. Check it out below.

Gus: "Honestly, I made a few mistakes, but this was my first live performance in 18 months and it was a livestream."

"Exosphere" was written during times of pandemic and is part of several songs to be released in the near future. It's also the first attempt of Gus using a 7-string guitar in an official recording.

The First Lego League Open International Greece 2021 was the biggest international Robotics & Innovation Championship hosted - virtually- in Greece. Go to this location for an overview of the event.

Gus recently released a music video for his new solo single, "Fierce". Check it out below, and get the single here

Says Gus G.: "Boo! Check out the video for my brand new single, 'Fierce'! Don’t be scared, this is just a love story. I came up with the concept of a lonely rock star who eventually finds true love in the eyes of “Necromantissa” - a girl he previously kept hostage in his dungeon. Music finally unites them and they live happily ever after and even form a metal band. Nightmare or reality?? We had tons of fun shooting this, getting in full makeup. I love certain black metal & shock rock aesthetics & wanted to try something different, instead of doing yet another performance video. And I also wanted to make a video with my cats too. Many thanks to Panagiotis Kountouras for the excellent directing once again, my immortal beloved & our cats Marquise and Leon."