FIREWIND's GUS G. Joins GLENN HUGHES For Performance Of DEEP PURPLE Classic "Burn"; Video
May 27, 2024, 51 minutes ago
Firewind guitarist, Gus G. (Ozzy Osbourne), joined Glenn Hughes on stage at Principal Club Theater in Thessaloniki, Greece on Saturday (May 25) for a performance of Deep Purple's "Burn".
Gus took to social media to share the video below, writing: "2 days ago I got a text from my friend Soren Andersen - “hey Gus, wanna come jam “Burn” with us in Thessaloniki?”. Umm, YES! Many thanks Legend Glenn Hughes for letting me sit in w you and your amazing band last night! 🤯🤯 loved every second of it. ❤️🙏 Incredible show! all the best and hope our paths cross again soon. Much love, G."
More fan-filmed video of the performance can be viewed below:
Hughes recently announced an August / September US tour performing classic Deep Purple. Find ticket information here.
Dates:
August
30 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall
September
1 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
4 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown
6 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
7 - San Antonio, TX - Rolling Oaks Event Center
11 - Vineland, NJ - The Landis Theater
13 - Dunellen, NJ - Dunellen Theater
14 - Hudson Falls, NY - The Strand Theatre Hudson Falls
16 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester
17 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen
19 - Edwardsville, IL - The Wildey Theatre
20 - Edwardsville, IL - The Wildey Theatre
22 - Sedalia, MS - Mozark Fest
24 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
27 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon
28 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club & Special Events Center