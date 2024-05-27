FIREWIND's GUS G. Joins GLENN HUGHES For Performance Of DEEP PURPLE Classic "Burn"; Video

Firewind guitarist, Gus G. (Ozzy Osbourne), joined Glenn Hughes on stage at Principal Club Theater in Thessaloniki, Greece on Saturday (May 25) for a performance of Deep Purple's "Burn".

Gus took to social media to share the video below, writing: "2 days ago I got a text from my friend Soren Andersen - “hey Gus, wanna come jam “Burn” with us in Thessaloniki?”. Umm, YES! Many thanks Legend Glenn Hughes for letting me sit in w you and your amazing band last night! 🤯🤯 loved every second of it. ❤️🙏 Incredible show! all the best and hope our paths cross again soon. Much love, G."

More fan-filmed video of the performance can be viewed below:

Hughes recently announced an August / September US tour performing classic Deep Purple. Find ticket information here.

Dates:

August

30 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall

September

1 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

4 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown

6 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

7 - San Antonio, TX - Rolling Oaks Event Center

11 - Vineland, NJ - The Landis Theater

13 - Dunellen, NJ - Dunellen Theater

14 - Hudson Falls, NY - The Strand Theatre Hudson Falls

16 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester

17 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen

19 - Edwardsville, IL - The Wildey Theatre

20 - Edwardsville, IL - The Wildey Theatre

22 - Sedalia, MS - Mozark Fest

24 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

27 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon

28 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club & Special Events Center