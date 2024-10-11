FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Unleash New Single / Video "Lower Purpose"; New Album Availavble For Pre-Order

Fit For An Autopsy has unleashed their brand new single, "Lower Purpose". Along with the blistering track comes a new visualizer, which fans can watch below.

"Lower Purpose" serves as a follow-up to previous releases "Savior Of None / Ashes Of All" and "Hostage" – all of which can be found on the band’s forthcoming album, The Nothing That Is. The new album is set to be released on October 25th via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order/pre-save it now at this location.

The band comments on the new track:

"You work, you pay taxes, and you expect the people in positions of power and government to serve your needs and the needs of other citizens, when in reality they serve their own agendas. Greed, war, corruption, it’s almost impossible to free yourself from this cycle. You inevitably serve a lower purpose."

Stream "Lower Purpose" here.

Tracklist:

"Hostage"

"Spoils Of The Horde"

"Savior Of None / Ashes Of All"

"Weaker Wolves"

"Red Horizon"

"The Nothing That Is"

"Lurch"

"Lower Purpose"

"Lust For The Severed Head"

"The Silver Sun"

