FIXATION ARC Feat. KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, DROWNINGMAN, CASPIAN Members Release "The Void Stares Back" Single; Audio

In the labyrinth of underground metal, where genres intertwine and creativity knows no bounds, emerges Fixation Arc. The four-piece is an enigmatic progressive thrash metal supergroup.

Formed as a pandemic project between guitarist Daryl Rabidoux (The Cancer Conspiracy, Drowningman) and drummer Justin Foley (Killswitch Engage, Lybica), the two quickly discovered fertile ground in complex riffs and patterns that grew into their first two songs.

Adding Philip Jamieson (Caspian) on bass and Jonathon Newby (Brazil/JC Autobody) on vocals, Fixation Arc bring together four talents from disparate corners of the musical universe to transcend mere headbanging and breakdowns, and create a cerebral and cathartic experience.

Meticulously crafted and expertly executed, their debut single, "The Void Stares Back", delivers four minutes of relentless speed and intricate time signatures that are as intellectually engaging and adventurous as emotionally resonant.

"'The Void Stares Back' is a headlong dive into darkness, chaos, and an entropic universe," the band says. "It's about seeing things for what they are, and the meaningless rituals we use to forget what's crawling up from the abyss."

