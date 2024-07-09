FLAT BLACK’s JASON HOOK Talks KISS, Names Favorite Albums On Three Sides Of The Coin

Flat Black and former Five Finger Death Punch member Jason Hook is the latest guest on Three Sides Of The Coin.

A message states: “Episode 581. We are joined by guitarist Jason Hook this week. Jason updates on his new band Flat Black, their new album will be released on July 19. But… we talk all KISS with Jason, who is a HUGE KISS fan. Jason shares his feelings and thoughts on the end of KISS and the upcoming avatars. We also discuss our five favorite KISS albums and our two least favorite albums.”