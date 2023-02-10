FLOOR JANSEN Nominated For Best Rock Edison Pop Award In The Netherlands

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has checked in with the following update:

"Starting the day off with a bang! Just found out that I've been nominated for the Best Rock Award at the Edison Pop Awards 2023 for my solo music! The Edisons are a celebration of the best in Dutch music, and the oldest music award in The Netherlands. I'm honored to be a part of it."

Go to this location for information on the Edison Pop Awards.

Jansen recently announced the release of her debut solo album, Paragon, on March 24.

This album showcases Jansen's impressive vocal range and powerful voice on a diverse collection of pop-infused tracks and emotional ballads influenced by the sounds of her career. Paragon has something for everyone and is a must-listen for fans of Jansen.

Says Floor: "‘Look at me now, I’m already there!' To renew yourself and take leaps into the unknown makes you grow. To age is a gift not everyone gets. I am a fortunate woman who got to make an album I never knew I could make. One that even defines me, where I am on my path. I have reached my PARAGON! I am so proud of this work! And grateful for all the amazing people in this beautiful life that helped me get here!"

With its mix of influences and powerful vocal performances, Paragon is an album that will appeal to fans of pop music and metal alike. It's the perfect addition to any music collection, and a must-have for fans of Floor Jansen and Nightwish.

Paragon will be released digitally and physically on CD, vinyl, and a limited edition deluxe box set. The album will be available on all major streaming platforms and at music retailers worldwide. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"My Paragon"

"Daydream"

"Invincible"

"Hope"

"Come Full Circle"

"Storm"

"Me Without You"

"The Calm"

"Armoured Wings"

"Fire"

""Me Without You" video:

"Storm" video:

"Fire" video:

Following the release, Jansen will embark on a tour of The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria in April and May of 2023. Fans can expect to hear more details and possibly some sneak previews of the album in the coming months.