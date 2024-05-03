FOCUS - Dutch Music Legends To Release Focus 12 Studio Album In July

Spirit of Unicorn Music are pleased to announce the forthcoming release of Focus 12, the brand new studio album from Focus.

Founded by Thijs van Leer, Focus have been at the forefront of the progressive music movement since 1969, yet they still continue to deliver engaging, innovative and skillfully crafted music. Focus 12 exemplifies this and proves why they are still a firm fan favourite, the world over.

For Thijs van Leer (75) and Pierre van der Linden (78), age is nothing more than a number. Both continue to contribute to Focus with a passion. Thijs, who has written the majority of the new album, rises at 4.30 am every day in order to work on his compositions. Whilst the album boasts some of Pierre’s greatest and most energetic drum sequences to date.

Allowing the younger guard to take the audio reins for the first time, Focus 12 is produced by band members Udo Pannekeet and Menno Gootjes, who also contribute two compositions on the album.

Thijs commented, “How beautiful life can be when a band plays so easily and so together.”

Focus 12 was recorded at the world-renowned Wisseloord Studios, in the band’s native country of the Netherlands. A first for Focus, the album features a completely improvised piece which was captured as it spontaneously took place in the studio, during the recording process. Thus, proving that more than 50 years on, the band are still excited by undertaking something new and different.

Van Leer continues, “Thanks Pierre, Udo and Menno for so much musical passion!”

The band continues their long association with legendary artist Roger Dean whose stunning artwork graces the front cover and packaging. The vinyl version features a stunning gatefold sleeve.

Focus continues to be one of the hardest working rock bands on the planet, regularly touring the globe playing live. This July, they undertake a string of live dates across the USA and Canada, as part of Asia’s Heat Of The Moment Tour.

Thijs van Leer concludes, “After all these years, Focus is in the here and now; the triumph of survival!”

Focus 12 by Focus can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Fjord Focus"

"Focus 13"

"Béla"

"Meta Indefinita"

"All Aboard"

"Born To Be You"

"Nura"

"Bowie"

"Positano"

"Gaia"

Heat Of The Moment 2024 Tour dates:

July

3 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

4 - Fallsview Casino - Niagara Falls, ON

6 - Chevalier Theatre - Medford, MA

7 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

9 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, NJ

10 - Count Basie Center - Red Bank, NJ

12 - Tropicana Showroom - Atlantic City, NJ

13 - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

14 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

16 - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium - Spartanburg, SC

17 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

18 - Columbia County Performing Arts Center - Evans, GA

20 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

21 - Pompano Beach Amphitheater - Pompano Beach, FL

22 - Seminole Hard Rock - Tampa, FL

24 - North Charleston PAC - North Charleston, SC

25 - Macon City Auditorium - Macon, GA

26 - Saenger Theatre - Mobile, AL

28 - VBC Mark Smith Concert Hall - Huntsville, AL

30 - The Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

31 - The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

Focus are:

Thijs van Leer: Flute, Organ, Piano, Synths

Menno Gootjes: Guitars, Piano, Synths

Pierre van der Linden: Drums

Udo Pannekeet: Bass, Synths, Programming