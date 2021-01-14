FOO FIGHTERS Celebrate DAVE GROHL's Birthday With "Waiting On A War" (Visualizer); Band To Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tonight

Hot on the heels of “No Son Of Mine", Foo Fighters unleash another dose of Medicine At Midnight in the form of “Waiting On A War”, a sprawling melodic opus that gradually builds to a patented FF rave-up.

If “Waiting On A War” seems to have an especially emotional heft to its lyrics, well, that’s because it does. Dave Grohl recounts the personal anecdote that inspired the song: "Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, “Daddy, is there going to be a war?” My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago. I wrote 'Waiting On A War' that day. Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do. This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does."

Celebrate Grohl’s birthday tonight, January 14, with Foo Fighters’ network TV debut performance of "Waiting On A War” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.



Medicine at Midnight, out February 5th, is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, and packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes.

Tracklisting:

“Making A Fire”

“Shame Shame”

“Cloudspotter”

“Waiting On A War”

“Medicine At Midnight”

“No Son Of Mine”

“Holding Poison”

“Chasing Birds”

“Love Dies Young”

“No Son Of Mine”:

"Shame Shame" video:

See Foo Fighters as they’ve never been seen before, as all six members subject themselves to Times Like Those, a 25-year visual journey through the band’s most memorable moments onstage and off.

Featuring merciless firsthand commentary, Times Like Those finds Foo Fighters making the most of their pandemic downtime, as they narrate a carousel of versions of the band and its individual members’ various versions of themselves over the years - some with different hair, some bigger, some smaller, some with different numbers of toes...

Kick back and spend 25 years packed into half an hour with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee, and relive Times Like Those with them. You’re guaranteed to be impressed at their surprisingly intact memories of experiences on and off stage from 1995 to the present, from Seattle to Iceland, and numerous points on the globe and timeline between and beyond.

