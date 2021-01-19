FOO FIGHTERS Debut Music Video For New Single "Waiting On A War"

Foo Fighters have released an official music video for their new single, "Waiting On A War", featured on the band's new album, Medicine At Midnight, out February 5. Watch below:

Foo Fighters recently performed “Waiting On A War”, as well as "No Son Of Mine", on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Check out the performances below:

Medicine At Midnight was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, and packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes.

Tracklisting:

“Making A Fire”

“Shame Shame”

“Cloudspotter”

“Waiting On A War”

“Medicine At Midnight”

“No Son Of Mine”

“Holding Poison”

“Chasing Birds”

“Love Dies Young”

"Waiting On A War" visualizer:

“No Son Of Mine”:

"Shame Shame" video: