FOO FIGHTERS Debut Music Video For New Single "Waiting On A War"
January 19, 2021, an hour ago
Foo Fighters have released an official music video for their new single, "Waiting On A War", featured on the band's new album, Medicine At Midnight, out February 5. Watch below:
Foo Fighters recently performed “Waiting On A War”, as well as "No Son Of Mine", on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Check out the performances below:
Medicine At Midnight was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, and packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes.
Tracklisting:
“Making A Fire”
“Shame Shame”
“Cloudspotter”
“Waiting On A War”
“Medicine At Midnight”
“No Son Of Mine”
“Holding Poison”
“Chasing Birds”
“Love Dies Young”
"Waiting On A War" visualizer:
“No Son Of Mine”:
"Shame Shame" video: