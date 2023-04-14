FORBIDDEN – Classic Thrashers Plotting A Comeback?

Bay Area thrash veterans Forbidden have opened an Instagram account and have progressively been making posts showing each letter of their band name – with the last post currently on “B”. They have also been making the posts on their official Facebook page.

Forbidden’s most recent album was Omega Wave, released in 2010 via Nuclear Blast and featured the lineup of Russ Anderson (vocals), Craig Locicero (lead guitars), Steve Smyth (guitars), Matt Camacho (bass), and Mark Hernandez (drums).

The thrashers went on hiatus in 2012 and have been dormant since.