Former AFTER FOREVER Guitarist SANDER GOMMANS Teases New Music Featuring X-TINXION Vocalist MONICA JANSSEN

Guitarist / vocalist Sander Gommans (After Forever, HDK) has checked in with the following update:

"Next to bands and projects like Phantom Elite and Magic O Metal, I’m focusing on two other musical projects. One of them is very melodic (more info soon), one of them is pretty much the heaviest stuff I’ve ever written. It’ll be the first the time since After Forever and HDK that I’ll be grunting and growling again, and I won’t be the only one.

I’ll give you regular updates; for now I’d like to introduce to you Monica Janssen from Dutch thrashers X-Tinxion. Growls with melody? Check it out and stay healthy!"

Check out "Survivors Of Hell" from X-Tinxion below. Go to the band's official Facebook page here.