Former AFTER FOREVER Guitarist SANDER GOMMANS Unleashes New HDK Song / Lyric Video "Human Error"

Former After Forever guitarist Sander Gommans, who launched his HDK project in 2009, has released a new song called "Human Error" and a lyric video for the track. Check it out below.

Gommans: "'Human Error' is about the drive humanity seems to have to speed everything up, to gain maximum control, and to improve whatever’s possible. However, these unique and occasionally brilliant features might also be the cause for humanity’s downfall.

It was quite a challenge writing this song since I wanted to combine my love for bands like Pantera and Dimmu Borgir with my past in After Forever. Doing the growls again and writing the death/ black metal-oriented atmospherical midpart brought me back to where it all began for me as a musician. The cool grooves by Joeri, the effective keyboard arrangements by Andreas, the sick guitar solos by Frank, and the awesome lyric video by Caz definitely added a lot to the magic of writing a song like this. I hope you enjoy it as well!"

- Music, Lyrics, guitars, bass guitar, vocals, production, mix, and master: Sander Gommans

- Drums: Joeri Warmerdam

- Keys: Andreas Delvos

- Additional guitar solos: Frank Schiphorst

- Additional Sound FX: Bauke van Kooten

- Video: Caz Reason