Former DEATH ANGEL Drummer ANDY GALEON Makes Live Debut With BLIND ILLUSION (Video)

Blind Illusion, featuring ex-Heathen guitarist Doug Piercy, performed on July 17th at Holy Diver in Sacramento, California. The band's line-up now features former Death Angel drummer Andy Galeon. Check out video of the band performing the Blind Illusion classic "Smash The Crystal", courtesy of Capital Chaos TV.

Blind Illusion was formed in 1978 by frontman Mark Biedermann. The band has had several lineup changes, with Biedermann being the only constant member. Blind Illusion is also notable for featuring future Primus members Les Claypool and Larry LaLonde, who performed bass and guitar respectively on their 1988 debut album, The Sane Asylum. After a 20-year hiatus, Biedermann reformed Blind Illusion in 2009. A new EP entitled 2018 was released in February 2019 and includes remakes of some of their older songs. In August 2020, Blind Illusion announced they were in the studio recording their third album, tentatively titled Wrath Of The Gods, which will include Galeon.

Andy Galeon a founding member of Death Angel's, which was formed in 1982. He left the band in May 2009 for personal reasons, stating in a September 2009 interview: "We had a tour booked, and basically, I had personal things I had to deal with. I had a newborn baby, and I just was like, 'Well, I've gotta do stuff at home.' We (the members of Death Angel) weren't communicating well. I wasn't about to ask them to not go (on the road), so I just said, 'I'll just leave then.'" Galeon was replaced by Will Carroll, formerly of Scarecrow, Old Grandad and Vicious Rumors.