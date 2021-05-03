Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist JASON HOOK, THEORY OF A DEADMAN Singer TYLER CONNOLLY Team Up With Canadian Country Rocker CORY MARKS For "Blame It On The Double"; Official Video Available

Former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook, who left the band in late 2020, is featured on Canadian country rocker Cory Marks' new single, "Blame It On The Double". The song also features Theory Of A Deadman singer Tyler Connolly. The official video is available below.

"Blame It On The Double" first appeared on Marks' 2020 album Who I Am. The new version is set to feature on upcoming horror-thriller film, The Retaliators.

Hook comments: "I feel honored to be asked to contribute to this fantastic song written by my dear friends Cory Marks and Kevin Churko."

Amidst the October 2020 release of their greatest hits compilation, Decade of Destruction, Volume 2, Five Finger Death Punch confirmed they had parted ways with guitarist Jason Hook back in February 2020, during the band's sold out European arena tour.

After his recovery from emergency gallbladder surgery at the end of last year, Jason Hook had to leave midway from the band’s tour of Europe to address further complications.

“I have had the pleasure of meeting so many of you in person. Thank you for the endless stories of how our music has touched your heart in some way! But the best part of being on tour the last 12 years, by far, has been playing my guitar and seeing the joy on your faces every night. I will miss that more than anything. As far the reason I’m leaving…well, there really isn’t just one. I’ve been in bands my entire life and I feel like I’ve done all the good that I can here. It’s time to pass the baton and move on to new challenges," says Jason Hook about his departure.

It was Jason’s suggestion, with all parties coming to a mutual agreement that it was best for him to step away from the band’s rigorous schedule. The band’s new lead guitarist has been confirmed as British virtuoso, Andy James. James featured on “Broken World,” one of the previously unreleased tracks on their recently released their greatest hits compilation, Decade of Destruction, Volume 2.

“Jason is an incredible guitar player so we had to find someone on the absolute top of their game. Someone like Andy James who was already a well-known virtuoso and had the chops to step into Jason’s shoes. Andy completed our European Tour with us back in February so he was already tried by fire. We instantly clicked both musically and personally so he was the obvious choice. We even have the same birthday… Some things are just meant to be,” explains guitarist Zoltan Bathory.

“I just congratulated Jason on his recent wedding, and I hope he finds peace and happiness. As for us, I’m really excited to keep working with Andy and I just can’t wait for this Covid madness to be over so we can go back out on the road," adds vocalist Ivan Moody.