Former H.E.A.T. Vocalist ERIK GRÖNWALL Covers SKID ROW Classic "18 And Life"

Former H.E.A.T. vocalist Erik Grönwall, who won the Swedish Idol reality television run in 2009, recorded four albums with the band between 2021 and 2020. He has been sharing an assortment of covers on YouTube and has checked in with his latest clip. CHeck it out below.

Grönwall: "This song was basically the starting point of my professional career as an artist. I performed this song during my Swedish Idol audition back in 2009. Twelve years later it's time to give this bad boy a try again. Here's my version of the Skid Row song '18 And Life'."

This version of "18 And Life" will be available on all streaming platforms as of September 3rd. Pre-save on Spotify here.