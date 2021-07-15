Former IRON MAIDEN Guitarist DENNIS STRATTON To Headline Big Day Out Concert In Saffron Walden, UK This Saturday

According to Saffron Walden Reporter, Iron Maiden's former lead guitarist will front a Big Day Out in Saffron Walden (UK).

Dennis Stratton is Saffron Walden Round Table's headline act for a concert on the Common on Saturday, July 17. He will be accompanied by Essex bands Dunn 'N' Dusted and Moonshine Coyote from 5.45 PM, and bands from Fairycroft at 1 PM.

A Round Table spokesperson said: "We’re all desperate to put something on for the community. It's been a tough 16 months but we're hoping to get everyone back together in a safe way. Covid precautions have caused us some planning headaches but special thanks to the organising committee and council for helping us over come them."

Saffron Walden Round Table raises money for Uttlesford's good causes at its events such as the annual Eight Day Weekend - which has been postponed to July 2022 this year.