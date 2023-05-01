Former QUEENSRŸCHE Singer GEOFF TATE - "My Story As A Metal Frontman" (Video)

The clip below features former Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate being interviewed by Chaoszine in Vaasa, Finland about his journey as a metal vocalist.

Tate has announced US dates for his "Big Rock Show Hits" tour. The trek will launch on September 1 at Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, IL, and runs through October 8 at Rock The Locks Music Festival in Umatilla, OR.

Tour dates:

September

1 - Edwardsville, IL - Wildey Theatre

2 - Watseka, IL - Watseka Theatre

5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

6 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theatre

7 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theatre

8 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

9 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

10 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

12 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse

13 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall

14 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater

15 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

16 - Providence, RI - The Met

17 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

19 - Homer, NY - Center for The Arts

20 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

21 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

22 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

23 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel’s

24 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ludlow Garage

26 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

27 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

28 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

29 - Iowa City, IA - First Avenue Club

October

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

3 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

5 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

6 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon Club

7 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club

8 - Umatilla, OR - Rock The Locks Music Festival