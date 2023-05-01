Former QUEENSRŸCHE Singer GEOFF TATE - "My Story As A Metal Frontman" (Video)
May 1, 2023, 41 minutes ago
The clip below features former Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate being interviewed by Chaoszine in Vaasa, Finland about his journey as a metal vocalist.
Tate has announced US dates for his "Big Rock Show Hits" tour. The trek will launch on September 1 at Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, IL, and runs through October 8 at Rock The Locks Music Festival in Umatilla, OR.
Tour dates:
September
1 - Edwardsville, IL - Wildey Theatre
2 - Watseka, IL - Watseka Theatre
5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
6 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theatre
7 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theatre
8 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre
9 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley Theater
10 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
12 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse
13 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall
14 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater
15 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
16 - Providence, RI - The Met
17 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur
19 - Homer, NY - Center for The Arts
20 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
21 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
22 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
23 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel’s
24 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ludlow Garage
26 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
27 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142
28 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
29 - Iowa City, IA - First Avenue Club
October
1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
3 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
5 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
6 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon Club
7 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club
8 - Umatilla, OR - Rock The Locks Music Festival