May 25, 2024, 41 minutes ago

Former SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares Livestream Video, Talks AMY WINEHOUSE "Rehab" Cover And Joining EUROPE On Stage In Stockholm

It was a busy week for former Skid Row frontman, Erik Grönwall. Not only did he release a cover of Amy Winehouse's hit, "Rehab", he joined Europe on stage for "Cherokee" at Gröna Lund in Stockholm, Sweden. He has now shared a livestream video discussing it all.

Check out Grönwall's performance of "Rehab", a hit for late UK singer Amy Winehouse, below.

Grönwall joined Europe on stage  on Thursday, May 23 at Gröna Lund in Stockholm, Sweden, for a performance of Europe's "Cherokee". Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Grönwall took to social media following the performance and shared the photos below, writing, "Thank you @officialeuropetheband for having me. It was an honor sharing the stage with you for a few seconds! And what an incredible show you guys did on your home turf."



