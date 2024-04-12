Former SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Performs SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' "Send Me Your Money" With INFECTIOUS GROOVES; Live Drum-Cam Video Posted

April 12, 2024, 58 minutes ago

news jay weinberg infectious grooves suicidal tendencies slipknot

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who was fired from the band in November 2023, performed with Infectious Grooves on April 5 as part of the Suicidal Tendencies 6-Pack Encore at UNSW Roundhouse in Sydney, Australia.

Weinberg has released the live drum-cam video below, performing Suicidal Tendencies' "Send Me Your Money" at the show:


 
Weinberg and Infectious Grooves performed on April 1 at Byron Bay BluesFest in Byron Bay, Australia. Jay released the video below, featuring live drum-cam video for the Infectious Grooves track, "Monster Skank".

Infectious Grooves is:

Mike Muir (Suicidal Tendencies) - vocals
Robert Trujillo (Metallica) - bass
Jay Weinberg (Slipknot) - drums
Dean Pleasants (Suicidal Tendencies) - guitar
Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) - guitar



