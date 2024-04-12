Former SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Performs SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' "Send Me Your Money" With INFECTIOUS GROOVES; Live Drum-Cam Video Posted
April 12, 2024, 58 minutes ago
Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who was fired from the band in November 2023, performed with Infectious Grooves on April 5 as part of the Suicidal Tendencies 6-Pack Encore at UNSW Roundhouse in Sydney, Australia.
Weinberg has released the live drum-cam video below, performing Suicidal Tendencies' "Send Me Your Money" at the show:
Weinberg and Infectious Grooves performed on April 1 at Byron Bay BluesFest in Byron Bay, Australia. Jay released the video below, featuring live drum-cam video for the Infectious Grooves track, "Monster Skank".
Infectious Grooves is:
Mike Muir (Suicidal Tendencies) - vocals
Robert Trujillo (Metallica) - bass
Jay Weinberg (Slipknot) - drums
Dean Pleasants (Suicidal Tendencies) - guitar
Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) - guitar