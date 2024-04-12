Former SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Performs SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' "Send Me Your Money" With INFECTIOUS GROOVES; Live Drum-Cam Video Posted

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who was fired from the band in November 2023, performed with Infectious Grooves on April 5 as part of the Suicidal Tendencies 6-Pack Encore at UNSW Roundhouse in Sydney, Australia.

Weinberg has released the live drum-cam video below, performing Suicidal Tendencies' "Send Me Your Money" at the show:





Weinberg and Infectious Grooves performed on April 1 at Byron Bay BluesFest in Byron Bay, Australia. Jay released the video below, featuring live drum-cam video for the Infectious Grooves track, "Monster Skank".

Infectious Grooves is:

Mike Muir (Suicidal Tendencies) - vocals

Robert Trujillo (Metallica) - bass

Jay Weinberg (Slipknot) - drums

Dean Pleasants (Suicidal Tendencies) - guitar

Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) - guitar