Former W.A.S.P. Drummer MIKE DUPKE Joins WEDNESDAY 13
July 13, 2022, an hour ago
Drummer Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P., Wednesday 13) has announced he has joined Wednesday 13 and will be joining the band on their 20 Years Of Fear Tour.
Dupke states: “Guess what day it is!! GUESS! WHAT! DAY! IT! IS! That’s right, it’s WEDNESDAY the 13th! Which is the perfect day to announce that I will be hitting the road this fall with none other than the Duke of Spook himself, Wednesday 13 on his 20 Years of Fear tour! The U.S. run will go from September 4 thru October 23rd. Then it will be over to Europe in November to support the mighty Ministry on their tour! Can’t wait to throw down with Wednesday and the boys! GET YOUR GRAVE ON!”
Wednesday 13 will release his as yet untitled ninth studio album on October 7th via Napalm Records. This shall be preceeded by a new single coming in August.
In live news, W13 continues to delight fans with the confirmation of the second leg of the 20 Years Of Fear Tour - Featuring A Career-Spanning Setlist. The North American routing is as listed:
September
5 - Los Angeles, CA - Rainbow Labor Day Party
7 - El Paso, TX - Rock House
8 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Sports Cafe
9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Whiskey Nights
10 - Ft Smith, AR - Temple Live/sphinx Club
11 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag
13 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
14 - Cincinatti, OH - Riverfront Live
16 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend
17 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
18 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
22 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
23 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
24 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts
25 - Stroudburg, PA - Sherman Lite
26 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Bourne
30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Meadows
October
1 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
3 - Boston, MA - Sonia
4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
5 - Quebec City, QC - L’anti Bar & Spectacles
6 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
7 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile
9 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
11 - Cleveland, OH - Masonic Asylum Room
12 - Chicago, IL - Wc Social Club
14 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s
15 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
16 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live Annex
17 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club
18 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock
21 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d
22 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues