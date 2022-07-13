Former W.A.S.P. Drummer MIKE DUPKE Joins WEDNESDAY 13

Drummer Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P., Wednesday 13) has announced he has joined Wednesday 13 and will be joining the band on their 20 Years Of Fear Tour.

Dupke states: “Guess what day it is!! GUESS! WHAT! DAY! IT! IS! That’s right, it’s WEDNESDAY the 13th! Which is the perfect day to announce that I will be hitting the road this fall with none other than the Duke of Spook himself, Wednesday 13 on his 20 Years of Fear tour! The U.S. run will go from September 4 thru October 23rd. Then it will be over to Europe in November to support the mighty Ministry on their tour! Can’t wait to throw down with Wednesday and the boys! GET YOUR GRAVE ON!”

Wednesday 13 will release his as yet untitled ninth studio album on October 7th via Napalm Records. This shall be preceeded by a new single coming in August.

In live news, W13 continues to delight fans with the confirmation of the second leg of the 20 Years Of Fear Tour - Featuring A Career-Spanning Setlist. The North American routing is as listed:

September

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Rainbow Labor Day Party

7 - El Paso, TX - Rock House

8 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Sports Cafe

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Whiskey Nights

10 - Ft Smith, AR - Temple Live/sphinx Club

11 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

14 - Cincinatti, OH - Riverfront Live

16 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

17 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

18 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

22 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

23 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

24 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts

25 - Stroudburg, PA - Sherman Lite

26 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Bourne

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Meadows

October

1 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

3 - Boston, MA - Sonia

4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

5 - Quebec City, QC - L’anti Bar & Spectacles

6 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

7 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

9 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

11 - Cleveland, OH - Masonic Asylum Room

12 - Chicago, IL - Wc Social Club

14 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s

15 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

16 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live Annex

17 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

18 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d

22 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues