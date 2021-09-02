FOZZY Perform Live Without Guitarist RICH WARD Due To "Personal Medical Reasons"

Guitarist Rich Ward regrets to report that he is unable to join Fozzy on stage tonight, September 2nd, in Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall for personal medical reasons. He is currently recovering under the care of medical providers and is expected to be back on tour, providing his high energy performance, very soon.

Meanwhile, Fozzy will still perform a full set tonight (and until Rich’s return) for the first time ever as a four piece. The show must go on!

Catch Fozzy on the American leg of their Save The World Tour:

September

3 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

4 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

6 - Kansasville, WI - 1175

9 - Harrisburg, PA - Capitol Room at HMAC

11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

13 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works

16 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room

17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at The Intersection

18 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

19 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

27 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi

28 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

30 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

October

1 - Canton, GA - Action Building

3 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

4 - Columbia, SC - Main Course

7 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

8 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

Fozzy recently released their music video for “Sane”, filmed on the longest wooden rollercoaster on the planet. Get a first-hand view of the madness as the band literally defies gravity, by reaching top speeds of 70 mph and terrifying drops of 154 feet. It’s an edgy, heart-stopping thrill ride that represents both the power and physicality of Fozzy’s music, along with the bombastic nature and “who gives a shit” attitude of their live show.

Watch the music video for “Sane” below, and purchase/stream the track here.

“’Sane’ is the perfect first single for Fozzy to unleash on the world, as it’s heavy, hooky, catchy and RIFF-TASTIC!! I can’t think of a better way to remind everybody of the feeling you get when u hear a great rock n roll tune, one that makes u wanna put the top down on your car and put your foot down on the gas....and ‘Sane’ is that tune! It’s been such a tough year in so many ways, but now as the world is slowly getting better, Fozzy is here to vaccinate you with a proverbial phonograph needle and make you wanna ROCK again,” states Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho about “Sane”.

Rich Ward, Fozzy’s guitarist, adds, "After the first few songs started to develop in the early stages of writing material for Fozzy’s new record, we knew we were onto something special. We were inspired, creating music that had the potential to be the best we’d ever recorded. The only thing we were missing was a riff worthy of opening the record. The next day, I came to the studio with ‘Sane’!"

(Photo - Adrienne Beacco)