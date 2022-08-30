FRONTLINE To Release Debut Album, Scream All You Want, In October

Dutch hard rock band, Frontline, will release their long awaited debut album, Scream All You Want, on October 1. The album will be available on Spotify and other streaming channels.

Influenced by the likes of Guns N' Roses and Thin Lizzy, all 13 songs are self-penned originals, except for a hard rock cover of Taylor Dayne's 1987 dance-pop hit, "Tell It To My Heart". Following up on the releases of the Accidental Gathering EP and the "Judgment Day" single, the album features eight previously unreleased tracks, and re-recorded & remixed versions of the other five.

Tracklisting:

"Scream All You Want"

"Love Creeps"

"Out Of The Darkness"

"Keep It A Secret"

"Judgment Day"

"No More"

"High In The Sky"

"Love In Trouble"

"Lift Yourself Up"

"Tell It To My Heart"

"Cheating Is Easy"

"Tower Of Lies"

"Into The Sun"

