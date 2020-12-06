FROZEN CROWN - Third Album Now In Pre-Production

Italy's Frozen Crown recently revealed they were due to start work on a new album. They have checked in with the following update:

"Our third album is officially in the making! We're going through the pre-production process, and we're extremely proud of what we're listening so far! And this time we also have Thalia dropping some solos!"

The band previously issued the following announcement:

"Dear friends, we're extremely happy to announce both our vinyls are being reprinted! And this time in a renewed Gold version! Yay!

Since many of you were still asking for our debut album in vinyl (currently sold out), our label and us decided to give you another chance to grab your personal copy! Both The Fallen King and Crowned In Frost can be pre-ordered right now on our BigCartel page (which is the only place to get them signed by the whole band).

Remember, they are once again limited to 300 copies, so be quick if you want to be sure to have yours."

Order your copies of The Fallen King and Crowned In Frost here.