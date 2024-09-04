FUMING MOUTH Debuts New Single "Metal On Metal" Ahead Of Upcoming Live Dates; Lyric Video

Ah…fall is here. Leaves are changing colours, the aroma of pumpkin spice permeates the air, warm boots keep the cool crisp air at bay and the guttural sound of Fuming Mouth’s savage new single, "Metal On Metal", radiates your ears. Truly, the perfect weather for unbridled death metal. Out now from Nuclear Blast Records, the revered New England band’s latest, seething track arrives just ahead of upcoming shows and festival appearances.

"Metal On Metal" Single Artwork

Describing the single, vocalist/guitarist Mark Whelan says: “Equally parts death metal and hardcore. Get to head banging and get to moshing.”

"Metal On Metal" was produced with Kurt Ballou (Full Of Hell, Code Orange, Nails) at GodCity Studios during the band’s Last Day Of Sun recording session and is part of the record’s concept of perseverance, survival and resurrection inspired by Whelan’s battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Stream "Metal On Metal" here, and watch a lyric video below:

Overcoming cancer in 2022, Whelan and crew rebounded in late 2023 with Last Day Of Sun, setting a new pace for death metal in the process. Featuring the raw, brutal tracks "The Silence Beyond Life", "I’ll Find You" and "Kill The Disease", the record unravels with cataclysmic riffs and dire, ferocious vocals that take fans on a tumultuous journey through the arduous process of suffering and healing.

Earlier this year, the band released the singles, "Daylight Again" and "Timeless". Lyric videos for both tracks can be found below.

Fuming Mouth is on tour now in support of Last Day Of Sun. Tickets are available here.

Dates:

September

4 - Louisville, KY - Magic Bear

5 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

6 - Cave In Rock, IL - Full Terror Assault Fest

7 - Toledo, OH - Frankies

8 - Mississauga, ON - Hold Your Ground Fest

