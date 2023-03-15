GARY GLITTER - 70s Glam Rocker And Registered Sex Offender Returns To Jail After Allegedly Violating His Bond

The Guardian is reporting that paedophile and former 70s glam rocker, Gary Glitter, has been recalled to prison after a breach of his licence conditions, the Probation Service has said.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was released in early February from HMP the Verne, a low-security, category C jail in Dorset, after serving eight years of a 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls. Jailed in 2015, he was freed automatically halfway through a fixed-term sentence and was subject to licence conditions.

On Monday, the Probation Service said Glitter, 79, had been recalled owing to a breach of his licence conditions.

A spokesperson said: “Protecting the public is our number one priority. That’s why we set tough licence conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.”

His rerelease will be a matter for the Parole Board.

The move comes a few days after a photo emerged of the sex offender using a smartphone and reportedly asking how to access the “dark web”.

Glitter was at the height of his fame when he attacked two girls, aged 12 and 13, after inviting them backstage to his dressing room and isolating them from their mothers. His third victim was younger than 10 years old when he crept into her bed and tried to rape her in 1975.

