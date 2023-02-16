GENESIS Tops Forbes' List Of "The World’s 10 Highest-Paid Entertainers"

Forbes has released their list of "The World’s 10 Highest-Paid Entertainers", with classic prog-rock legends, Genesis ($230 M), landing on top.

The pioneers of progressive rock topped 2022 with a $300 million music rights sale to Concord Music Group in September. The deal comprised publishing rights and a selection of recorded music income streams from the group, as well as solo income streams from Phil Collins (including hit song “In The Air Tonight”) and bandmates Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford. Touring and recorded music royalties rounded out their income.

Elsewhere on the list, Sting ($210 M) takes the #2 spot. The 17-time Grammy winner and former frontman for The Police - known for hits including “Every Breath You Take” and “Roxanne” - pocketed $300 million before fees by selling his entire musical output, both solo and with The Police, to Universal Music Group in February. “It’s a good catalog,” says one longtime industry attorney on the British singer’s work. “Wouldn’t mind owning it.”

The Rolling Stones ($98 M) land at #7 on Forbes' list. If Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and company can’t get (no) satisfaction from a $136 million grossing tour and record royalties, then perhaps they should paint their coffers black. The OG British rockers pocketed over $8.5 million per night on a 15-city tour across Europe last summer, according to concert tracker Pollstar.

View Forbes' list of "The World’s 10 Highest-Paid Entertainers" here.

(The Rolling Stones photo - Claude Gassian)