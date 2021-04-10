Germany's MOTORJESUS Release New Album; New Single / Video "Firebreather" Streaming

Germany's Motorjesus play a high-octane mixture of classic heavy metal and dirty hard rock, with a tour history that includes supporting Motörhead, Anthrax, Prong and many more. Their last studio album, Race To Resurrection, hit the German Album Charts at #42 which was their highest position in Germany's Media Control Charts to date.

New album Hellbreaker was released on April 9th via AFM Records. The new single and video "Firebreather" is streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Drive Through Fire”

“Battlezone”

“Hellbreaker”

“Beyond The Grave”

“Dead Rising”

“Car Wars”

“Firebreather”

“Lawgiver”

“Black Hole Overload”

“Back To The Bullet”

"Car Wars" video:

"Hellbreaker" video:

"Dead Rising" lyric video:

