Germany's SCULFORGE Introduce New Bassist; New Album Planned For Early 2025 Release, "The Journey" Single / Video To Be Unleashed In November

Germany's power metal upstarts, Sculforge, have checked in with the following update:

"After a surprisingly very brief search for a dude that can handle bass duties like a champ, we’re happy to welcome Felix 'The Kerninator' Kern to our little heavy metal boygroup!

We're almost done recording and mixing the new album for an early 2025 release via MDD Records. We also did a video for our first single, to arrive in November. It's an epic banger called 'The Journey'. We worked with Kumar Productions and it's goiung to be amazing!"

Sculforge released their debut album, Intergalactic Battle Tunes via MDD Records. This groundbreaking high-speed power metal journey takes you from the dark side of the moon, through the Milky Way, and beyond!

Intergalactic Battle Tunes packs an epic punch with 26 riveting tracks. Each song is an intricate tapestry of power and thrash metal, punctuated by radio-play-like interludes that progress the thrilling narrative. Standouts include "Into The Never", "For The Omnisavior" and "The Sculforge Inn Incident." This album isn't just a collection of songs—it's a high-octane journey through time and space.

The band's unique line-up includes Polly McSculwood (Vocals & Guitar), Fabz McBlackscul (Guitar), Ariz Guinto (Bass), and Chris Merzinsky (Drums & Piano), all contributing to a virtuoso and fresh musical experience that fans of Helloween, Rhapsody, and Blind Guardian will adore.

Capturing the frenetic energy of their concept, the album was meticulously recorded at Hell’s Kitchen Studio Berlin and produced, mixed, and mastered by Fabian Pospiech & Sculforge. The cover by Aleh_z, and artwork by Oliver Göler & Fabian Pospiech, complement the saga's vast, mysterious universe.

Tracklist:

"Into The Never"

"Lost In The Warp"

"Forbidden Knowledge"

"For The Omnisavior"

"For Honor"

"Spacehull"

"Lost And Found"

"Dark Ruins"

"The Sovereign Protects"

"Secrets Unlocked"

"Slave To The Machine"

"The Extraction"

"Extermination"

"A New Hope"

"Castilla Stands"

"Glorious"

"Schwanengesang"

"The Escape"

"Epitaph"

"Kings Of The Battlefield"

"Reign Of Chaos"

"Follow Me"

"Into The Depths"

"Heart Of Darkness"

"The Sculforge Inn Incident"

"Sculforge Inn"

"Kings Of The Battlefield" video:

"Glorious" video: