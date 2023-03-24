Germany’s ELVENPATH – Faith Through The Fire Album Out In June

Frankfurt's power metal band Elvenpath will release their new album Faith Through The Fire on June 9, 2023 via El Puerto Records. The first song from the album, again produced by Uwe Lulis (Accept), will follow shortly.

Faith Through The Fire can inspire with fast-paced power metal attacks as well as with flawless heavy metal anthems. On the one hand, the musicians don't take themselves too seriously and transport their very own humor on this album in the usual manner. On the other hand, there are also thoughtful songs on Faith Through The Fire such as the epic "Silesian Winter".

On April 1, 2023 Elvenpath will be guests at the Taunus Metal Festival in Oberursel (near Frankfurt/Main).

Artwork by Markus Vesper:

Tracklisting:

“Overture Of Steel”

“Shajan – Legend Of The White Wolf”

“Satan’s Plan”

“All Across The Universe”

“Ocras Agus Neart”

“The Famine Year”

“Faith Through The Fire”

“Hail The Hammer And Warrior Wind”

“Silesian Winter”

“The Smoke That Thunders”

“Epiclogue”