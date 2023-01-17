Germany’s WARDRESS To Release Metal Til The End In March; Artwork Revealed

The new full-length of the German heavy metal maniacs of Wardress turns on the home stretch and will be released on March 17 via Black Sunset/MDD! Metal Til The End is not only the motto, but also the album title.

Eight songs of classic metal, which you can hear the preference for NWOBHM and which are fresh, dynamic and timeless at the same time, the guys have put together under the wings of Rolf Munkes in the Empire Studio in Bensheim. A first sample will be soon available, in the meantime take a look at the cover artwork. Metal Til The End will be released on CD and vinyl.

Check out the eponymous track “Wardress” from 2019’s Dress For War: