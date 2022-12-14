Germany’s WARDRESS To Release New Album In 2023

Originally formed back in 1983 and re-formed in 2018, German heavy metallers Wardress have the follow-up to their 2019 album "Dress For War" in the can. In the meantime, they also found a label in Black Sunset / MDD to release the new LP in the first quarter of 2023.

Fans can expect eight songs of sawing riffs and anthemic melodies, heavy metal in its purest form, classic, original and yet timeless, which you can hear the preference for NWOBHM. More info coming soon - stay tuned.