GHOST And Veeps To Unleash Rite Here Rite Now Via Global Online Premiere

Ghost, the Grammy-winning, chart-topping, and arena-headlining band known for their fiercely loyal fanbase and theatrical rock performances, is unleashing their hit debut feature film Rite Here Rite Now on home audiences everywhere following a record-smashing Top 10 worldwide box office performance, grossing over $5M across its four-day expanded release in cinemas.

Streaming platform Veeps, which also debuted in its role as studio on the film, has announced an exclusive global online premiere of Rite Here Rite Now on Saturday, July 20. In addition to transporting viewers from their couches to the stage - and backstage - of Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, the Veeps premiere will add to the rock n roll cinematic event of the summer: the Rite Here Rite Now stream will feature an exclusive In Conversation with Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge, Co-Director Alex Ross Perry, and live director Jim Parsons captured at the film’s London premiere and will be available to all fans worldwide.

Tickets are $19.99, available now, here.

Rite Here Rite Now premiered globally in cinemas on June 20 through 23, with additional screenings added due to insatiable fan demand. It’s an unforgettable, immersive event that combines narrative storytelling with live performances from the sold-out two-night finale of the band’s Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023 at Los Angeles' iconic Kia Forum. Fans who purchase tickets to the stream will have the exclusive opportunity to access Ghost merchandise.

A phantasmagorical blend of live performance and cutaway sequences that immerses viewers in the technicolor melodrama of Ghost’s vaunted live rituals, the film picks up plot threads from the band’s long-running Chapters webisode series. It captures flesh and bone renditions of fan favorites from all five of Ghost’s albums, as well as the RIAA platinum-certified “Mary On A Cross,” interwoven with the silver screen debuts of familiar faces - all interacting behind the scenes with Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV, as his future and fate lay in the hands of the Ministry.

Whether a devoted disciple reliving treasured memories of the Ghost live spectacle or a curious newcomer, Rite Here Rite Now transports viewers into the heart of the performance. The film captures the essence of living in the moment, with a shadow of uncertainty looming, leaving the audience completely spellbound and enthralled by this bombastic yet intimate cinematic portrait of Ghost.

For its theatrical run, which was distributed by Trafalgar (Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Beyoncé's Renaissance), Rite Here Rite Now entered the Top 10 of the North America box office with a cumulative total gross of $2.65M, making it the highest-grossing hard rock cinema event ever in North America. After its opening weekend, it entered the worldwide Top 10 box office at No. 9 with a total gross of $5.04M worldwide. Regional highlights also included UK & Ireland with a $606K gross and No. 5 at the box office, Germany with a $332K gross and No. 3 at the box office, Mexico with a $326K gross and a No. 5 box office position for the weekend, and Australia with a $178K gross and No. 6 at the box office. The film has captivated audiences, receiving a stellar 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ghost: Rite Here Rite Now premieres online globally on Veeps on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 12 PM, PT/8 PM, BST. Fans can purchase tickets here for $19.99 for two weeks after the initial air date, with a 48-hour rewatch period after ticket purchase.

Rite Here Rite Now: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released worldwide on July 26 via Loma Vista Recordings. A fitting 18-song complement to Ghost’s debut feature film, the band’s first ever original soundtrack will be available on all formats (digital, CD, 2xLP). Pre-orders are live now here, and include the soundtrack’s live version of “Absolution,” captured at that now-legendary two-night stand at the Forum, as an instant grat track.

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to Rite Here Rite Now will be released via Loma Vista Recordings.

Tracklisting:

"Imperium"

"Kaisarion"

"Rats"

"Faith"

"Spillways"

"Cirice"

"Absolution"

"Call Me Little Sunshine"

"Watcher In The Sky"

"If You Have Ghosts" (Chamber Version)

"Twenties"

"Miasma"

"Mary On A Cross"

"Respite On The Spitalfields"

"Kiss The Go-Goat"

"Dance Macabre"

"Square Hammer"

"The Future Is A Foreign Land" *

* All songs recorded live from the Kia Forum except "Future Is A Foreign Land"

Rite Here Rite Now is directed by Ghost’s Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry and is produced by Popecorn Cinematic Pictures. Producers include Kristen Mulderig, Rick Sales, Craig Butta and Jonas Åkerlund.

(Photo - Ryan Chang)