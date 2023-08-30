GHOST Cancel Florida Shows - "Hell Hath No Shock Rock Show That Matches The Fury Of Ms Idalia"

With Hurricane Idalia hitting Florida today (Wednesday, August 30) as a Category 3 storm, Ghost have announced the cancellation of their shows in Jacksonville and Tampa. The band have issued the following statement:

"Children of Florida!

It is with heavy hearts we conclude that hell hath no shock rock show that matches the fury of Ms Idalia.

That is another way of saying that our shows in Jacksonville and Tampa is unfortunately cancelled because of the storm.

We terribly sorry about this and we wish for all of you to stay safe and take care of each other. We hope to see you again within not too long."



Upcoming Ghost shows, with special guests Amon Amarth, are listed below.

September

2 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

3 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Del Valle, TX

5 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

7 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

8 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ