GHOST Release "The Future Is A Foreign Land" Single From Rite Here Rite Now Original Motion Picture Soundtrack; Audio

Ghost have released the new single, "The Future Is A Foreign Land", featured on the soundtrack for their debut film, Rite Here Rite Now.

A message states: "We wish to inform you that 3 is the magic number. Listen to a newly uncovered 1969-era Ghost single 'The Future Is A Foreign Land' from the original motion picture Rite Here Rite Now"

Listen here, and below:

Ahead of its world premiere, Trafalgar Releasing unveileded a first-look clip of Ghost’s debut film, Rite Here Rite Now. In the spirit of the feature film, the clip juxtaposes mesmerizing live footage of Ghost performing for capacity crowds, showcasing a sequence of the song "Kaisarion" from the 2022 album Impera, with intriguing backstage machinations sure to fuel fever-pitch speculation regarding plot threads drawn from the Grammy-winning band’s Chapters series.

Due to the overwhelming demand, further theatrical dates were added to the worldwide launch of Rite Here Rite Now, which premieres in cinemas over four days - June 20, 21, 22 & 23 (tickets on sale here).

Rite Here Rite Now combines live performance from the sold-out two-night finale of the band’s Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023 with a narrative story that picks up plot threads from the band’s long-running Chapters series. The result is an utterly unique phantasmagorical blend: Flesh and bone renditions of favorites from all five of Ghost’s albums as well as the RIAA platinum-certified “Mary On A Cross'' and more are interwoven with the silver screen debuts of a few faces familiar to the band’s legions of fans—all interacting behind the scenes with Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV, as his future and fate lay in the hands of the Ministry.

Rite Here Rite Now: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released worldwide on July 26 via Loma Vista Recordings. A fitting 18-song complement to Ghost’s debut feature film, the band’s first ever original soundtrack will be available on all formats (digital, CD, 2xLP). Pre-orders are live now here, and include the soundtrack’s live version of “Absolution,” captured at that now-legendary two-night stand at the Forum, as an instant grat track.

Tracklisting:

"Imperium"

"Kaisarion"

"Rats"

"Faith"

"Spillways"

"Cirice"

"Absolution"

"Call Me Little Sunshine"

"Watcher In The Sky"

"If You Have Ghosts" (Chamber Version)

"Twenties"

"Miasma"

"Mary On A Cross"

"Respite On The Spitalfields"

"Kiss The Go-Goat"

"Dance Macabre"

"Square Hammer"

"The Future Is A Foreign Land" *

* All songs recorded live from the Kia Forum except "Future Is A Foreign Land"

Rite Here Rite Now is directed by Ghost’s Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry and is produced by Popecorn Cinematic Pictures. Producers include Kristen Mulderig, Rick Sales, Craig Butta and Jonas Åkerlund.

(Photo - Ryan Chang)