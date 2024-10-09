GIGAN Streaming New Single “Ultra-Violet Shimmer And Permeating Infra-sound”

Progressive tech-death stalwarts, Gigan, are streaming new single from forthcoming album Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus with “Ultra-Violet Shimmer And Permeating Infra-sound”. The single will be available October 11 on all digital platforms.

Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus, Gigan's first album in seven years, will be released October 25 on CD, Ltd edition CD long box, vinyl, cassette, Ltd edition four-album cassette boxset, and digital formats via Willowtip Records.

Speaking to the new album, Gigan’s founding member, guitarist, sole-songwriter and lyricist; Eric Hersemann, had this to say: “Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus is a perfect expression of where Gigan is as a band and where we are headed into the future. Like all Gigansongs, our emphasis is on creativity and limitless imagination, while still working within the realms of interwoven madness and colorful technicality combined with the oppressive elements of misanthropic dissonance and crushing brutality. Any fan of Gigan, or any fan of genuine metal music that is completely fearless and without pretentious delivery, is in for a mind-bending treat.”

Album art and layout by Max Winter (Teratogen):

Tracklisting:

“Trans-Dimensional Crossing Of The Alta-Tenuis”

“Ultra-Violet Shimmer And Permeating Infra-sound”

“Square Wave Subversion”

“Emerging Sects Of Dagonic Acolytes”

“Katabatic Windswept Landscapes”

“Erratic Pulsitivity And Horror”

“The Strange Harvest Of The Baganoids”

“Ominous Silhouettes Across Gulfs Of Time”

"Ultra-Violet Shimmer And Permeating Infra-sound":

“Erratic Pulsitivity And Horror”

(Photo: Dopirt Photography)