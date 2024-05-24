GINGER EVIL Release "Shame Old" Single And Lyric Video

Finnish female-fronted rock sensations, Ginger Evil, are thrilled to share their new single and the accompanying lyric video, “Shame Old”, today via Frontiers Music Srl.

Speaking about the track, vocalist Ella Tepponen says: “'Shame Old' is a song about mental health; it’s about coping with the cycle of shame, that can be a destructive and paralyzing pattern to a persons life. How to break free of the fear of abandonment that is after all, so deeply woven into our DNA.”

Tomi Julkunen and Veli Palevaara add: “This song presents the heavier side of album, as the guitar and bass are both tuned to drop D. It has rhythmically interesting arrangement that gives another kind of twist. This song was a load of fun to play in the studio. Will be even more fun to play it in front of huge festival audience!”

Ginger Evil began as Moonshine Inc. in 2005, in a rehearsal room in Helsinki, Finland. After a couple of years of rehearsal and composing, a fruitless search for a singer meant the songs were put on ice.

Meanwhile, guitarist Tomi Julkunen and bassist Veli Palevaara continued gigging in Finland with The Milestones, including arena shows with Deep Purple and Whitesnake. In the aftermath of their fifth album, those Moonshine Inc. songs from a decade back emerged from hibernation, so the search began again for a vocalist.

The powerful voice of Ella Tepponen was known to Tomi and Veli from many theatre and music projects, and drummer Toni Mustonen was already familiar to everyone. Jamming together found a shared musical passion, and a group creative process soon flourished. Ginger Evil was born.

“From Foo Fighters to Fleetwood Mac," is how the band hears their music, with singer Ella bringing a whole new kind of twist to their rock expression. Everything was coming together. Music producer and film director Richard Stanley, known for his work with The Who heard demos of Ginger Evil and was inspired to write lyrics.

In early 2022 Ginger Evil signed a deal with Deadfall Artist/Band management and a half year later with Frontiers Music Srl. (Def Leppard, Toto, Whitesnake, Journey). For recording the debut album The Way It Burns, Ella brought in Teemu Aalto (Insomnium) as a producer, who also handled the final mixes with final mastering by Grammy-nominated Svante Forsbäck of Chartmakers (Rammstein, Volbeat, Sunrise Avenue, Apocalyptica).

Lineup:

Ella Tepponen - vocals

Tomi Julkunen - guitars

Veli Palevaara - bass

Toni Mustonen - drums