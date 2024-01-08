Glam Rock Band LIPZ To Release Changing The Melody Album In March; "Bye Bye Beautiful" Single And Video Out Now

Lipz, the dynamic force in glam rock, is thrilled to announce the release of their new single, "Bye Bye Beautiful", and the upcoming launch of their sophomore album, Changing The Melody, on March 15.

Watch the video for “Bye Bye Beautiful” below, and pre-order Changing The Melody here.

“‘Bye Bye Beautiful’ is a timeless, guitar-infused composition that strikes a perfect balance between classic and contemporary hard rock. It delves into themes of self-destruction and self-awareness,” the band admits.

This exciting development comes as a result of the band's collaboration with Frontiers Records, a partnership that promises to redefine the landscape of glam rock.

The stage is set for Lipz to captivate audiences worldwide with their unique blend of glam rock infused with a contemporary edge. Changing The Melody is poised to be a sonic journey that showcases the band's evolution and artistic growth. With the backing of Frontiers Records, Lipz is geared up to unleash a wave of infectious melodies and spellbinding performances, setting a new benchmark in the glam rock genre.

The visionary Klintberg brothers, Alexander (vocals, guitar) and Koffe (drums), along with guitarist Conny Svärd, have steered the Lipz saga into an exhilarating new chapter. Originating in 2011, the band's journey took a transformative turn when Alexander assumed the role of frontman, paving the way for their distinctive sound.

Lipz's musical journey began with the release of their debut single, "Ghost Town," in September 2012, followed by the EP Psycho three years later. The quest for a stable bass player added a unique twist, leading to a three-year adventure to complete their debut album. Undeterred by challenges, Alexander took on bass duties, exemplifying the band's unwavering dedication to their craft.

In a ground-breaking move in 2023, Lipz joined forces with the esteemed Frontiers Records, marking a pivotal moment in their musical odyssey. This collaboration aligns the band with a label renowned for nurturing exceptional talent in the rock and metal genres.

As the world eagerly anticipates the musical revelation that Changing The Melody promises to be, Lipz stands ready to usher in a new era of glam rock on the global stage. Brace yourselves for the infectious energy and sonic brilliance that will undoubtedly define Lipz as trailblazers in the realm of glam rock.

Changing The Melody tracklisting:

"I’m Going Under"

"Changing The Melody"

"Bang Bang"

"Stop Talk About..."

"Bye Bye Beautiful"

"I’m Alive"

"Freak"

"Secret Lover"

"I Would Die For You"

"Monsterz"

"Bye Bye Beautiful" video:

Lipz are:

Alex K Klintberg (Vocals, Guitar)

Koffe K Klintberg (Drums)

Conny Svärd (Guitar)

Chris Young (Bass)