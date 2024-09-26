GLENN HUGHES Announces Special Guests FYREBIRDS And THE DIRTY PAGANS For Upcoming Australian Dates; Discounted Tickets Available

Fyrebirds will be joining Glenn Hughes on his Sydney and Brisbane shows, along with The Dirty Pagans. For an extremely limited time the band has super discounted tickets for sale, save over $10 a ticket and come see the show.

Direct links below:

October

3 - Crowbar - Sydney, Australia (In Conversation) (Tickets)

6 - Back Room - Brisbane, Australia (Burn) (Tickets)

10 - Factory - Sydney, Australia (Burn) (Tickets)

The Dirty Pagans have been making a name for themselves over the last few years as one of Australia's leading exponents of heavy, lets state that again, HEAVY, down low rock n roll. The floorboards literally shake when these guys hit the stage, they never disappoint.

The band has limited discounts available via the links below. Save $13 a ticket

October

5 - The Baso - Canberra, Australia (Tickets)

6 - The Back Room - Brisbane, Australia (Tickets)

10 - The Factory Theatre - Sydney, Australia (Tickets)

12 - The Croxton - Melbourne, Australia (Tickets)

13 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia (Tickets)