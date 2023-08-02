GLENN HUGHES To Be The Special Guest On That Rocks! Show Tomorrow

Glenn Hughes will be the special guest of Eddie Trunk, Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine on That Rocks! show live & free worldwide via YouTube this Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 6:00 PM EDT / 3:00 PM PDT / 11:00 PM GMT / 00:00 AM CET. Catch it on YouTube.

Glenn will be talking about what’s going on and what's coming up.

Hughes and guitar maestro Yngwie Malmsteen are teaming up for a US summer tour, running from August 16th to September 23rd. Malmsteen will be performing a Greatest Hits set, Hughes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Deep Purple's Burn album.

Dates are as follows:

August

16 - Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ *

18 - Strand Theater - Hudson Falls, NY

19 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

22 - The Palladium Times Square - New York, NY

23 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

25 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

26 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, MI

29 - Sundown At Granada - Dallas, TX *

30 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

September

1 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

2 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX

4 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ

6 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

8 - Saban Theater - Beverly Hills, CA

9 - Performing Arts Center - Oxnard, CA

11 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

13 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

15 - Emerald Theater - Mt. Clemens, MI

19 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

23 - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL

* no Yngwie Malmsteen