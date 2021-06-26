GODDO Drummer DOUG INGLIS Passes

Word came down on June 25th that Goddo drummer Doug Inglis has passed away. Details regarding his death have not been released, and the news was made public by Goddo frontman Greg Godovitz via social media with a simple message: “Doug Inglis – 1951-2021”, and a photo of Inglis.

Goddo was formed in Toronto's Scarborough in 1975 and enjoyed some success through the mid-'70s into the early '80s. They released 10 albums between 1977 and 2008, playing their last show on December 15th, 2018 at the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto. However, Goddo's last show with the original line-up of Greg Godovitz, Gino Scarpelli, and Doug Inglis was at Spot 1 Grill & Music Hall in Brampton, Ontario in October 2018.

The BraveWords crew sends our heartfelt condolences to Goddo and Inglis' family and friends.