GOROD To Release The Orb Full-Length In March; North American Headlining Tour Nears

Bordeaux, France-based technical death metal goliaths, Gorod, will release their long-awaited seventh album, The Orb, on March 7.

The follow-up to the band’s Æthra full-length stands as their most accomplished work of their twenty-six year career. With The Orb, the quintet delivers both a synthesis of their previous efforts and opens to new, more accessible horizons. Far from being an average classic tech death act, Gorod continually diversifies its inspirations. With a unique groove mingled with melodies and rich harmonies inspired by ‘70s jazz, funk, and rock, their progressive and sophisticated approach to their sound has always given them a unique identity. The Orb furthers that trajectory.

Comments the band, “The overall composition of this album stretched out more in time than Æthra, which allowed us to try new things. We wanted to go both a little further in new experiments but also return back to our own sources in order to highlight the contrasts. From the most spontaneous to the most polished, we've put together the most accessible and extreme material we could.”

In advance of the record’s release, Gorod has released two videos. Watch a lyric video for “Breeding Silence”, and a video for The Orb’s title track, below. An additional album teaser will be unveiled in the coming days.

The Orb was produced by David Thiers at Secret Place Studio and will be released on CD, LP, and digitally. Find pre-orders here.

Tracklisting:

"Chrematheism"

"We Are The Sun Gods"

"The Orb"

"Savitri"

"Breeding Silence"

"Victory"

"Waltz Of Shades"

"Scale Of Sorrows"

"Strange Days"

"The Orb" video:

Breeding Silence" lyric video:

Gorod’s art is fully expressed on stage thanks to their explosive energy and mind bogglingly tight live performances. In conjunction with the release of The Orb, Gorod will return to North America for a month-long headlining run. The Orb Release Tour will begin March 16 in Brooklyn, New York and run through April 15 in Richmond, Virginia. Support will be provided by Cognitive, Summoning The Lich, and Flub.

Gorod lineup:

Mathieu Pascal – guitar

Benoit Claus – bass

Julien "Nutz" Deyres – vocals

Nicolas Alberny – guitar

Karol Diers – drums

(Photo - Pierre Wetzel)