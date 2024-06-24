GORY BLISTER Announces Reissues Of Art Bleeds Album And Cognitive Synergy EP

Gory Blister is pleased to officially announce the reissues of their album Art Bleeds (2001) and Cognitive Synergy EP (1997), set to be released in early 2025 via Dusktone Records, a label specializing in death metal.

This special reissue will be available in a 2CD format featuring remastered tracks and bonus content. In addition to Art Bleeds and Cognitive Synergy, the 2CD set will also include the debut demos Spoilt By Greed (1991) and Hanging Down The Sounds (1992), offering fans a comprehensive look at Gory Blister's legendary early years.

A message states: "This reissue represents a unique opportunity to rediscover and appreciate the music of one of Italy's most influential death metal bands. We invite all fans to stay tuned for further updates and exclusive previews that will be released in the coming months."

Gory Blister released their seventh album, Reborn From Hatred, last September via Eclipse Records.